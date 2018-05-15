See Arctic Monkeys Perform Darkly Playful 'She Looks Like Fun' on 'Corden'

Arctic Monkeys performed "She Looks Like Fun" on TV for the first time during their appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday. The song hails from their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Frontman Alex Turner played up the darkly whimsical vibe of the off-kilter song, wearing aviators and giving sardonic glances at the camera while performing.

He also donned guitar versus hitting the keyboard, though he began writing the group's new album on piano. This led to chord progressions that “suggested to me this idea of a lounge-y character, which never would have occurred to me had I been playing a guitar," he told Rolling Stone of writing the album. "They reminded me of things my father used to play on the piano.”

Arctic Monkeys, who did little to support Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino prior to its release last week, are beginning to make the promotion rounds. The band also performed "Four Out of Five" on The Tonight Show. In June, the group will embark on a North American tour showcasing Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys' first LP since 2013's AM.