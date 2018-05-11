Arctic Monkeys Perform Smooth New Song 'Four Out of Five' on 'Fallon'

Arctic Monkeys performed the seductive new song, "Four Out of Five," on Thursday's Tonight Show.

Frontman Alex Turner crooned the suave hooks over a funk groove, keys and fuzz guitar, with most of his band adding stacked soft-rock falsetto harmonies. Seconds before the end, the singer stood up from his keyboard bench with his arms stretched out, earning early applause.

"Four Out of Five" highlights the band's newly issued sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – their first LP in five years, following 2013's AM. After that earlier record, Turner issued his second project with the Last Shadow Puppets, 2016's Everything You've Come to Expect.

Earlier this month, the band launched a world tour that includes a North American leg starting in mid-June. Arctic Monkeys also announced a series of pop-up stores based around the album, with events scheduled from May 11th to 13th at various times in Sheffield, New York City, Sydney, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo.