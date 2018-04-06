Arctic Monkeys Detail New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The follow-up to 2013's AM, the group's sixth album marks its first in five years. It will be released via Domino on May 11th.

Produced by longtime collaborator James Ford and frontman Alex Turner, Tranquility Base & Casino was recorded in Los Angeles, Paris and London. The 11-track album will be available in multiple formats. In addition to standard CD, vinyl and digital versions, there will also be a silver vinyl LP edition with a gatefold sleeve, lyric and photo booklet exclusively available via the band's website.

Arctic Monkeys embark on their North American summer tour next month. It kicks off on May 5th at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, before the band departs for a series of European shows. Arctic Monkeys return stateside in June for several U.S. shows and festivals, before heading to Canada where they wrap this leg of the tour in Toronto on August 5th at Air Canada Centre.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Track List

1. "Star Treatment"

2. "One Point Perspective"

3. "American Sports"

4. "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

5. "Golden Trunks"

6. "Four Out of Five"

7. "The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip"

8. "Science Fiction"

9. "She Looks Like Fun"

10. "Batphone"

11. "The Ultracheese"

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Album Trailer