See Arcade Fire Deliver 'Everything Now' Songs in 'SNL' Return

Arcade Fire returned to Saturday Night Live to perform two songs off their 2017 album Everything Now. Making their first SNL appearance in five years, Win Butler, Régine Chassagne and company first doled out "Creature Comfort" from their fifth studio LP, with the band all donning iridescent gold suits for the spirited rendition.

Echoing the casino motif of the band's recent Money + Love short film, "Put Your Money on Me," the episode's second performance, found Win Butler singing among a row of slot machines and video projections mocking capitalism and consumerism.

The performances marked Arcade Fire's fifth visit to SNL: In addition to their own musical guest appearances in 2007, 2010 and 2013, the band also backed Mick Jagger when the Rolling Stones singer played SNL in 2012.

Arcade Fire also made a cameo appearance in the "CBC Report" sketch about a fictional film producer, played by Bill Hader, dubbed "the Canadian Harvey Weinstein." In the sketch – which highlighted Canadian politeness – each member of Arcade Fire personally apologized for working on one of the producer's soundtracks: