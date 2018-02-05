Alt-J Set North American Tour Around Festival Dates

British band Alt-J have carved a spring tour around their upcoming North American music festival dates.
The jaunt comes in two waves: First, Alt-J will tour the West Coast in April around their two Coachella sets. In June, the band returns for an East Coast trek revolving around Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam and Firefly gigs. The June tour also includes a June 15th stop at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, the largest North American venue the Relaxer band has headlined so far.
According to the band, each show will feature "a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology, to envelope the entire audience in an incredible surround sound experience."
Alt-J released their third album Relaxer in 2017; the band promises that "more news" relating to the album is "coming soon."
Alt-J Tour Dates
April 7 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 10 - Magna UT @ The Great Saltair
April 12 - Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren
April 14 - Indio CA @ Coachella
April 16 - Santa Barbara CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
April 18 - San Francisco CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 20 - Las Vegas NV @ The Chelsea Theatre
April 21 - Indio CA @ Coachella
April 23 - Davis CA @ UC Davis - Pavilion at ARC
April 24 - Eugene OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
April 25 - Spokane WA @ Knitting Factory
June 6 - St. Louis MO @ Peabody Opera House
June 7 - Chicago IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 8 - Louisville KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
June 7-10 - Manchester TN @ Bonnaroo
June 11 - Charlotte NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 12 - Pittsburgh PA @ Stage AE
June 14-17 - Dover DE @ Firefly
June 15-17 - Hunter NY @ Mountain Jam
June 15 - Forest Hills NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 18 - Portland ME @ Thompson's Point
June 20 - Toronto ON @ Echo Beach
June 24 - Monterrey MEX @ Teatro Banamex
June 26 - Mexico City MEX @ Pepsi Center