Alt-J Set North American Tour Around Festival Dates

British band Alt-J have carved a spring tour around their upcoming North American music festival dates.

The jaunt comes in two waves: First, Alt-J will tour the West Coast in April around their two Coachella sets. In June, the band returns for an East Coast trek revolving around Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam and Firefly gigs. The June tour also includes a June 15th stop at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, the largest North American venue the Relaxer band has headlined so far.

According to the band, each show will feature "a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology, to envelope the entire audience in an incredible surround sound experience."

Alt-J released their third album Relaxer in 2017; the band promises that "more news" relating to the album is "coming soon."

Alt-J Tour Dates



April 7 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 10 - Magna UT @ The Great Saltair

April 12 - Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren

April 14 - Indio CA @ Coachella

April 16 - Santa Barbara CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 18 - San Francisco CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 20 - Las Vegas NV @ The Chelsea Theatre

April 21 - Indio CA @ Coachella

April 23 - Davis CA @ UC Davis - Pavilion at ARC

April 24 - Eugene OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

April 25 - Spokane WA @ Knitting Factory

June 6 - St. Louis MO @ Peabody Opera House

June 7 - Chicago IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 8 - Louisville KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

June 7-10 - Manchester TN @ Bonnaroo

June 11 - Charlotte NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 12 - Pittsburgh PA @ Stage AE

June 14-17 - Dover DE @ Firefly

June 15-17 - Hunter NY @ Mountain Jam

June 15 - Forest Hills NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 18 - Portland ME @ Thompson's Point

June 20 - Toronto ON @ Echo Beach

June 24 - Monterrey MEX @ Teatro Banamex

June 26 - Mexico City MEX @ Pepsi Center