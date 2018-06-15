Alt-J Recruit Pusha-T for 'In Cold Blood' Rework on 'Colbert'

Alt-J revisited their Relaxer single "In Cold Blood" on Thursday's Late Show with a performance that featured guests Pusha-T and Twin Shadow.

Related Pusha-T Talks Making 'Daytona' in Kanye West's Secluded Wyoming Sessions "This whole month, you're going to rediscover the Kanye West sound," Pusha says of West's clandestine projects with Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, Nas

Earlier in the day, Alt-J unveiled the "Twin Shadow Version" of "In Cold Blood," a hyperactive reworking of the Relaxer standout.

The Late Show rendition was an amalgamation of both the new and original versions. Whereas the studio take on the "Twin Shadow Version" features Pusha-T at the forefront, the Late Show version leaned closer to the Relaxer rendition before the rapper emerged to close out the performance. Twin Shadow's version also relies on synths and manipulated vocals compared to its guitar-heavy original.

This wasn't the first time Alt-J have brought a unique spin on "In Cold Blood" to late-night. In 2017, the band teamed with Questlove and a horn section for the track during a visit to The Tonight Show.

On Friday night, Alt-J will perform at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, the largest North American venue that British band has headlined thus far. To mark the occasion, Alt-J previously announced that the special gig will feature "a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology, to envelope the entire audience in an incredible surround sound experience." Alt-J's North American tour in support of third album Relaxer runs through June 26th.