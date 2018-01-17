All-Star George Harrison Tribute Concert Gets Massive Vinyl Reissue

George Harrison's estate will celebrate the late Beatles legend's 75th birthday with a massive vinyl reissue of the all-star Concert for George tribute.

Held on November 29th 2002, the one-year anniversary of Harrison's death, the concert at London's Royal Albert Hall brought together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Monty Python, Jeff Lynne, Tom Hanks, Dhani Harrison and many more for a night of Harrison's music.

While the Concert for George has been released over the years, the latest reissue – due out February 23rd, two days before what would have been Harrison's 75th birthday – marks the first time the live album has been pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

"We will always celebrate George's birthday and this year we are releasing Concert for George in a very special package in memory of a special man," Harrison's widow Olivia said in a statement.

Concert for George will be available in a variety of different packages and formats, including a limited-edition (of 1,000) box set packed with 4-LPs, 2-CDs, 2-DVD/Blu-rays and a 12"x12" hard-bound 60-page book. The box set also contains a piece of fabric that comes from the original hand-painted on-stage tapestry used as the backdrop at the Royal Albert Hall concert, as well as a letter from Olivia Harrison explaining the fabric's origins.

The reissue is available to preorder now at the Concert for George site. The album will also make its debut on streaming services upon its February 23rd release.

Concert for George Track List



"Sarve Shaam" - Traditional Prayer

"Your Eyes (Sitar Solo)" - Anoushka Shankar

"The Inner Light" - Jeff Lynne & Anoushka Shankar

"Arpan" - Conducted by Anoushka Shankar

"Sit On My Face" - Monty Python

"The Lumberjack Song" - Monty Python with Tom Hanks

"I Want To Tell You" - Jeff Lynne

"If I Needed Someone" - Eric Clapton

"Old Brown Shoe" - Gary Brooker

"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)" - Jeff Lynne

"Beware Of Darkness" - Eric Clapton

"Here Comes The Sun" - Joe Brown

"That's The Way It Goes" - Joe Brown

"Horse To The Water" - Jools Holland & Sam Brown

"Taxman" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"I Need You" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Handle With Care" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Jeff Lynne & Dhani Harrison

"Isn't It A Pity" - Billy Preston

"Photograph" - Ringo Starr

"Honey Don't" - Ringo Starr

"For You Blue" - Paul McCartney

"Something" - Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton

"All Things Must Pass" - Paul McCartney

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton

"My Sweet Lord" - Billy Preston

"Wah Wah" - Eric Clapton & Band

"I'll See You In My Dreams" - Joe Brown