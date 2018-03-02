Watch Alicia Keys, Jimmy Fallon Sing Shakira, DMX in 'Whisper Challenge'

Alicia Keys and Jimmy Fallon squared off in the supremely goofy "Singing Whisper Challenge," on Thursday's Tonight Show. The singer and host took turns singing famous pop song choruses while the other, wearing noise-canceling headphones, tried guessing the lyrics.

Fallon opened with a snippet from Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" ("I'm on tonight/ You know my hips don't lie"), which Keys misinterpreted as "I'm unstoppable like," "baby starts light," "I'm on snack," "I'm understanding" and "I'm on top." The comedian made things easier for DMX's "Party Up (Up in Here)," leaning in close to the Voice coach's face.

Keys fired back with the hook from Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock's "It Takes Two," with a frustrated Fallon giving up after a few wild guesses. The host, distracted by a "disturbing" song pumping out of the headphones, also struggled with "Havana ooh na-na" from Camila Cabello's "Havana," misfiring with: "Who let the dogs out?"