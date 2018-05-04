Hear Alice in Chains' First New Song in Five Years, 'The One You Know'

Alice in Chains released their first new song in five years, the eerie "The One You Know." The single previews the alt-metal band's upcoming, as-yet-untitled sixth LP, due out later in 2018.

Guitarists Jerry Cantrell and William DuVall anchor the track with a series of grungy, dissonant riffs. "Tell me does it matter if I'm still here or I'm gone?" Cantrell sings in a bluesy growl before breaking into a psychedelic wah-wah solo.

Cantrell recently teased the new LP's sonic direction in an interview with Guitar World, saying it's "a record we haven't done yet" but also maintains their "fingerprint." "There's some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit," he said. "It's good!”

The upcoming album, their first for new label BMG, is Alice in Chains' third-straight collaboration with producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa following 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009's Black Give Way to Blue. The LP is tentatively due out this summer, though the band have yet to announce a track list or release date.

Alice in Chains recently launched a headlining world tour, including a string of North American dates. The quartet perform next on May 4th in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional U.S. shows booked through May 19th. After a run of international dates in June and July, the band will launch another North American leg in late August.