Alice in Chains Extend North American Tour

Alice in Chains extended their headlining tour with new North American dates. The new leg launches August 22nd in Vancouver and concludes September 15th in Phoenix.
The alt-metal band previously announced a worldwide live run – including stops throughout North America and Europe – that kicks off April 28th in Boston. Ticket information is available at the group's website.
According to a statement about the trek, Alice in Chains are currently "putting finishing touches" on their sixth studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Mastodon), who helmed the quartet's two previous LPs, 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue and 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The record is due out "later this year," though the band has yet to announce a track list or release date.
Two Alice in Chains rarities – live versions of their 1992 hit "Would?" and 1990's "It Ain't Like That" – appear on a 2017 deluxe edition of the Singles soundtrack. The previous year, the band contributed an ornate cover of Rush's 2112 ballad "Tears" for that LP's 40th anniversary reissue.
Ozzy Osbourne included Alice in Chains' first LP, 1990's Facelift, on his "10 Favorite Metal Albums" list for Rolling Stone. "Another amazing debut," the singer said. "'Man in the Box' is a classic. Layne Staley was a lovely guy. It's such a shame that he couldn't overcome his demons."
Alice in Chains Tour Dates
April 28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
May 3 – Washington DC @ Anthem
May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 5 – Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau
May 7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 8 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
May 16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion
June 16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
June 17 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June 21 – Halden, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival
June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 24 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
June 28 – Padua, Italy @ Sherwood
June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria @ Arena Open Air Wien
July 1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
July 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
July 4 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
July 8 – Belford, France @ Les Eurockeennes 30
July 10 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
July 13 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal @ NOS Alive
July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Caesarea
July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Caesarea
Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp
Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
Aug 31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
Sept 4 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Sept 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Sept 8 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
Sept 13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre