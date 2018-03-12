Alice in Chains Extend North American Tour

Alice in Chains extended their headlining tour with new North American dates. The new leg launches August 22nd in Vancouver and concludes September 15th in Phoenix.

The alt-metal band previously announced a worldwide live run – including stops throughout North America and Europe – that kicks off April 28th in Boston. Ticket information is available at the group's website.

According to a statement about the trek, Alice in Chains are currently "putting finishing touches" on their sixth studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Mastodon), who helmed the quartet's two previous LPs, 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue and 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The record is due out "later this year," though the band has yet to announce a track list or release date.

Two Alice in Chains rarities – live versions of their 1992 hit "Would?" and 1990's "It Ain't Like That" – appear on a 2017 deluxe edition of the Singles soundtrack. The previous year, the band contributed an ornate cover of Rush's 2112 ballad "Tears" for that LP's 40th anniversary reissue.

Ozzy Osbourne included Alice in Chains' first LP, 1990's Facelift, on his "10 Favorite Metal Albums" list for Rolling Stone. "Another amazing debut," the singer said. "'Man in the Box' is a classic. Layne Staley was a lovely guy. It's such a shame that he couldn't overcome his demons."

Alice in Chains Tour Dates

April 28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Washington DC @ Anthem

May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 5 – Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau

May 7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 8 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

May 16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

June 16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

June 17 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 21 – Halden, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival

June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 24 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

June 28 – Padua, Italy @ Sherwood

June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria @ Arena Open Air Wien

July 1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

July 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

July 8 – Belford, France @ Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal @ NOS Alive

July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Caesarea

July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Caesarea

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp

Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Aug 31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

Sept 4 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Sept 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sept 8 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

Sept 13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre