Alice Cooper Announces North American Paranormal Evening Tour

Alice Cooper announced a headlining North American tour behind his 27th studio album, 2017's Paranormal. The summer trek, dubbed "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper," launches August 3rd at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin and wraps September 7th at the York Fair in York, Pennsylvania.
Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will join as a special guest for two shows: August 10th in Las Vegas and August 12th in Los Angeles. Further information including ticket sale dates and VIP package details is available on Cooper's website.
The hard rock icon also recruited several guest performers from Paranormal for the tour, such as his "classic" backing band (drummer Neal Smith, bassist Dennis Dunaway and guitarist Michael Bruce), U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons.
Last year, Cooper mused about the challenges and joys of touring in an interview with Rolling Stone. "Tomorrow night, we have an outdoor show in Tucson where it's gonna be 95," he laughed, noting a date on his 2017 trek with Deep Purple. "So that should be fun. When you add the lights to the stage and the pyro and everything, it goes up to about 120 onstage. I'm thinking I have to rethink all the leather I wear."
"Since I don't drink or smoke, every show's an aerobic workout for me," he added. "I come off the tour in better shape than when I went on the tour. I lose like two inches off my waist. It's good for me to be on tour, physically."
Alice Cooper Tour Dates
August 3 - West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
August 5 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
August 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
August 8 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike's Peak Center
August 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
August 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 14 - San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
August 15 - Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
August 18 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 19 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
August 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
August 22 - Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
August 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
August 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
August 26 - Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
August 28 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
August 29 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
August 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
September 1 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
September 2 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
September 6 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 7 - York, PA @ York Fair