Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Sample Luther Vandross on New Song

A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad and composer Adrian Younge reimagined Luther Vandross' "So Amazing" in a jazzy new song on the duo's upcoming LP The Midnight Hour. The soul icon croons romantic lines from the original recording – which appeared on his 1986 LP, Give Me the Reason – over a groove laced with piano and strings.

Muhammad and Younge reworked the song after a chance meeting with the estate of Vandross, who died in 2005.

"We are huge lovers of Luther Vandross' music," the duo said in a statement. "Our adoration towards Luther was mentioned in a passing conversation, which prompted SONY Legacy to invite us to meet with the members of Luther’s estate. We discussed many things and a question was posed, if one could reimagine Luther's music in 2018 what would it sound like? Our version of 'So Amazing' is an example of a unique and special collaboration towards reimagining one of his classic songs."

The musicians also teased a forthcoming "announcement ... in relation to Luther Vandross and Spotify."

"So Amazing" is the third track Muhammad and Younge have shared from The Midnight Hour, following the meditative instrumental "Black Beacon" and the soulful, Cee Lo Green-featured "Questions," the latter of which first appeared as a sample on Kendrick Lamar's "untitled 06 | 06.30.2014." from his 2016 album, untitled unmastered.

Muhammad and Younge first collaborated on Souls of Mischief's 2014 LP, There Is Only Now. In 2016, they reunited to co-score the Marvel series Luke Cage on Netflix.

