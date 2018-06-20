Alessia Cara Fumbles Into Adulthood in New 'Growing Pains' Video

Alessia Cara is thrust into adulthood in the video for her new song "Growing Pains." The song is the first single off the singer-songwriter's as-yet-untitled sophomore album.

Related See Alessia Cara Debut New Song 'Growing Pains' on 'Fallon' Singer also recalled youthful Grammy dreams, pranking Coldplay by hiding in giant teddy bear

Directed by Alan Masferrer, extensive choreography is used to depict the process of growing up. Cara is first seen holding a bouquet of flowers on a tarp. She's wearing an oversized shirt and walks through a collection of people in suits playing child-link hand-clapping games. The suit-wearers then throw Cara around, bending her backwards and caring her to an examination table via wheelchair. Eventually, she finds herself underwater and ends up wearing the oversized suit.

Cara's as-yet-untitled sophomore album follows 2015's Know-It-All. This entire LP was written solely by Cara and features two songs self-produced by the Grammy Award winning artist. "I really thought it'd be cool to have a nice challenge to see if I can write something, like a whole project, on my own," she told Rolling Stone. "It's something that I wanted to see if I could do."