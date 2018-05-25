Adam Levine, James Corden Get Pulled Over By Police in Carpool Karaoke

Adam Levine jumped in James Corden's car for The Late Late Show host's Carpool Karaoke segment. The pair sang a career-spanning collection of Levine's hits with his band Maroon 5, commiserated about being dads and got pulled over by the police.

Levine and Corden began with "Moves Like Jagger" before bringing it back to two of Maroon 5's earliest hits: "This Love" and "She Will Be Loved." Corden also requested Levine demonstrate his unusual, little-known skill of balancing various objects on his face, including a life-size cut out of Corden.

The last two songs they sing are "Sugar" and "Wait" before the pair decide to do a bit of a drag race on a track, since Levine has a passion for race car driving. The pair took turns with Corden's car and compared times. To make Levine's turn a little tougher, Corden asks him general trivia questions including the date of Levine's wife's birthday and what school Harry Potter attends. "I'm not a fucking nerd!" the singer responded in lieu of answering the latter question.

Maroon 5 released their sixth album, Red Pill Blues, in November. The LP features guest appearances from SZA, A$AP Rocky and Julia Michaels. It was preceded by two standalone singles that do not appear on the actual album, "Don't Wanna Know," featuring Kendrick Lamar, and "Cold," featuring Future.