A$AP Rocky Taps Frank Ocean, Ms. Lauryn Hill for New 'Testing' LP

UPDATE: Stream A$AP Rocky's Testing below.

***

A$AP Rocky has unveiled the track list and production credits for his upcoming third album, Testing. The rapper has been teasing his follow-up to 2015's At.Long.Last.A$AP over the past week, which included him alluding to the album possibly being released on Friday.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to post a Star Wars-mimicking video scroll, which revealed that the album features Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kid Cudi, Moby, FKA Twigs, Skepta, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, French Montana, Dev Hynes, and Smooky MarGielaa. Frank Ocean also appears on two tracks. Snoop Dogg, Puff Daddy and Juicy J provide supporting vocals.



Hector Delgado serves as a co-producer on the majority of the album's 15 tracks, with additional contributions from featured artists Skepta and Dev Hynes, among several other producers.

A$AP Rocky has released a handful of songs this year, including "5ive Stars" and "Bad Company," both of which were accompanied by a caption that read "TESTING." However, neither song appears on his Testing track list.

A$AP Rocky Testing Track List

1. "Distorted Records"

2. "ASAP Forever" featuring Kid Cudi and Moby

3. "Tony Tone"

4. "Fukk Sleep" featuring FKA Twigs

5. "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" featuring Skepta

6. "Calldrop" featuring Kodak Black

7. "Buckshots" featuring Playboi Carti and Smooky MarGielaa

8. "Gunz n Butta"

9. "Brotha Man" featuring French Montana and Frank Ocean

10. "OG Beeper"

11. "Kid$ Turned Out Fine"

12. "Hun43rd" featuring Dev Hynes

13. "Changing"

14. "Black Tux"

15. "Purity" featuring Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill

Stream A$AP Rocky's Testing