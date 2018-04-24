A Perfect Circle Plot North American Tour

A Perfect Circle will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their new album, Eat the Elephant.



The trek kicks off October 20th at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and includes stops in Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, New York and Las Vegas. The trek wraps November 20th at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets for A Perfect Circle's fall tour go on sale April 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band's website.

A Perfect Circle will embark on a shorter North American trek this spring that starts May 12th in Somerset, Wisconsin and wraps May 26th in Dallas. The group also has European runs planned for June and December.

Eat the Elephant marks A Perfect Circle's first album in 14 years, following 2004's Emotive. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, singer Maynard James Keenan explained the group's lengthy hiatus. "Part of it was me having to step away for a while. Part of it was my winery and trying to get Tool nudged forward, and Puscifer. All those things were going on simultaneously and I just lost track of time, honestly."

He added of the band's future: "Anything's possible now, and we're able to blow the dust off that and go, 'Oh, yeah, we can do this.' And [guitarist] Billy [Howerdel] always has material up his sleeve."

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates



October 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 22 – Denver, CO @Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 24 – Austin, TX Austin @ 360 Amphitheatre

October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

November 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles' Coliseum

November 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 6 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center

November 18 – Las Vegas, NV @The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Chelsea

November 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatr



