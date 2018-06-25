On the Charts: 5 Seconds of Summer Beat Beyonce & Jay-Z for Number One

5 Seconds of Summer fended off Beyoncé & Jay-Z and a streaming surge for late rapper XXXTentacion to claim their Number One album with Youngblood.
The Australian pop-punk act's third album sold 142,000 total copies in its release week, including 115,000 traditional copies. 5 Seconds of Summer previously reached the top of the Billboard 200 with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2015's Sounds Good Feels Good.
At Number Two was Beyoncé & Jay-Z's collaborative LP Everything Is Love, which the pair released as the Carters. The album, with 123,000 total copies sold, settled for second place due to a number of factors, including its brief Tidal-only status and a shortened sales week due to its surprise Saturday release; albums usually drop on Fridays.
According to Billboard, the race for Number One between Youngblood and Everything Is Love was neck-and-neck all week until a late social media push by 5 Seconds of Summer thrust the group into the top spot.
Following the murder of XXXTentacion, a pair of the late rapper's releases leapt back into the Top 10, with his one-time Number One album ? jumping from Number 24 to Number 3 with 94,000 total copies. 2017's 17 also swung from Number 60 to Number 7 in the week after XXXTentacion's shooting death in Florida.
Following Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Four, two more new releases from a pair of chart-topping artists entered the Top 10: At Number Five was Nas' Kanye West-produced Nasir (77,000 total copies) with Christina Aguilera's Liberation one spot behind at Number Six and 68,000 copies.
Numbers Eight through 10 were returnees: Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy and Jason Aldean's Rearview Town.
In next week's charts, the now-widespread Everything Is Love will face Panic! at the Disco's Pray for the Wicked, Nine Inch Nails' Bad Witch and Teyana Taylor's West-produced K.T.S.E. for the top spot.