5 Seconds of Summer Bring Breakup Blues to 'Fallon' With 'Want You Back'

5 Seconds of Summer brought their breakup blues to The Tonight Show Wednesday, tearing through their latest single, "Want You Back."

For the performance, 5 Seconds of Summer set up in a corner of The Tonight Show studio and delivered the track while bathed in blue and red light. Singer Luke Hemmings led the band with his pleading vocals, bolstered with pitch-perfect harmonies. Guitarist Michael Clifford moved between the disco-tinged rhythm guitar of the verses and the arena-sized rock riffs.

The Australian pop-punk band released "Want You Back" in February, marking their first song in nearly two years. The track will appear on the group's upcoming third album, Youngblood, out June 22nd. That album follows their 2015 sophomore LP, Sounds Good Feels Good.

5 Seconds of Summer will kick off a North American tour tonight, April 12th, in New York City. The trek wraps April 27th in San Francisco.