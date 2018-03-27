Watch 5 Seconds of Summer Climb Walls in New 'Want You Back' Video

Australian pop-punk band 5 Seconds of Summer have returned with the surreal new video for "Want You Back."

The James Larese-directed clip features the band performing the disco-tinged cut, with each member sequestered alone in a tiny room. As 5SOS kick out the propulsive tune, the rooms begin spinning, making it look as if the band is climbing up the walls or hanging from the ceiling.

5 Seconds of Summer released "Want You Back" in February, their first single in nearly two years. The group spent the past year writing and recording the follow-up to their 2015 album, Sounds Good Feels Good. The as-yet-untitled third LP is expected to be released later this year via Capitol.

5SOS recently kicked off the European leg of their summer tour. The group will embark on a North American run starting April 8th in Boston and wrapping April 27th in San Francisco.