311, Offspring Recruit Gym Class Heroes for Summer Tour

311 and the Offspring will unite for a co-headlining summer tour featuring openers Gym Class Heroes. The 29-date trek launches July 25th in Mountain View, California and wraps September 9th in Wichita, Kansas.

Related How the Offspring's 'Smash' Defeated the Majors Twenty years ago, Epitaph Records released what would become the best-selling independent album ever – a look back at fallouts, accusations, triumphs

A Citi card pre-sale runs from Tuesday, April 10th at noon local time through Thursday, April 12th at 10 p.m. local time through the company's Private Pass program. General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

311 released their 12th studio album, Mosaic, in 2017. The alt-rock act, best known for their rap- and reggae-infused singles "Down" and "Amber," promoted the record with a lengthy headlining tour last year.

The Offspring haven't issued an LP since 2012's Days Go By, but they're expected to release a new record this year. The pop-punk quartet are working with famed producer Bob Rock on the project, their 10th album overall, and they've detailed their progress in a series of Instagram posts. In late February, the band wrote that they'd finished tracking drum parts.

Gym Class Heroes haven't released an album since 2011's The Papercut Chronicles II.

311, Offspring Tour Dates



July 25 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

July 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 2 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 4 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 5 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

August 7 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

August 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

August 11 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

August 14 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 15 - Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

August 21 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 24 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 28 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 29 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

August 31 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 1 - Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

September 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 4 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 6 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 8 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

September 9 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena