311, Offspring Recruit Gym Class Heroes for Summer Tour

311 and the Offspring will unite for a co-headlining summer tour featuring openers Gym Class Heroes. The 29-date trek launches July 25th in Mountain View, California and wraps September 9th in Wichita, Kansas.
A Citi card pre-sale runs from Tuesday, April 10th at noon local time through Thursday, April 12th at 10 p.m. local time through the company's Private Pass program. General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
311 released their 12th studio album, Mosaic, in 2017. The alt-rock act, best known for their rap- and reggae-infused singles "Down" and "Amber," promoted the record with a lengthy headlining tour last year.
The Offspring haven't issued an LP since 2012's Days Go By, but they're expected to release a new record this year. The pop-punk quartet are working with famed producer Bob Rock on the project, their 10th album overall, and they've detailed their progress in a series of Instagram posts. In late February, the band wrote that they'd finished tracking drum parts.
Gym Class Heroes haven't released an album since 2011's The Papercut Chronicles II.
311, Offspring Tour Dates
July 25 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
July 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 2 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
August 4 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 5 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
August 7 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
August 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
August 11 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
August 14 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 15 - Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
August 21 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 24 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 26 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 28 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 29 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
August 31 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 1 - Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
September 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 4 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 6 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 8 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
September 9 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena