2 Chainz, YG, Offset Recruit Their Moms for 'Proud' Video

2 Chainz, YG and Migos' Offset enlisted their mothers for the former's familial "Proud" video.

Throughout the 2 Chainz-directed clip, the rappers and moms mug for the camera, swapping lyrics as they hang out in various neighborhoods. The mothers, decked out in slick track suits, steal every scene as they dance, pose next to cars and flip through stacks of cash. Throughout, people hold up signs with the song's lyrics, like "My Momma Ain't Raise No Ho" and "I'm Just Tryna Make My Momma Proud."

In a heartfelt Instagram post from earlier this month, 2 Chainz called the video shoot "amazing." "I wish my pops was here, but I know he was looking down," the rapper wrote, accompanying a picture of him and his mother. He added of the image, "It is the most genuine smile I have had all year."

The single appears on 2 Chainz's latest EP, The Play Don't Care Who Makes It. The emcee recently announced his fourth LP, Rap or Go to the League, due out later this year.