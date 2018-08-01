The First Time with Seth Rogen
Comedian talks meeting Kanye West, making out with James Franco and shoving beef jerky up his ass
Get The Magazine
Subscribe to the all-new Rolling Stone! Everything you need to know from the authority on music, entertainment, politics and pop culture.
Order today and save over 66%!Subscribe Now
Newsletter Signup
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of music, culture and entertainment.
Comedian talks meeting Kanye West, making out with James Franco and shoving beef jerky up his ass
Add a comment