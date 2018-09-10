Take One feat. Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett performs beautiful renditions of 'Sunday Roast,' and 'Need a Little Time,' at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.
Get The Magazine
Subscribe to the all-new Rolling Stone! Everything you need to know from the authority on music, entertainment, politics and pop culture.
Order today and save over 66%!Subscribe Now
Newsletter Signup
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of music, culture and entertainment.
Courtney Barnett performs beautiful renditions of 'Sunday Roast,' and 'Need a Little Time,' at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.
Add a comment