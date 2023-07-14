Maisie Peters on ‘The Good Witch,’ Pop-Punk and Touring

Rising pop star Maisie Peters stopped by Rolling Stone to discuss her sophomore project, The Good Witch. Citing her Mount Rushmore of pop goddesses – Lorde, Lily Allen, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton and Sara Bareilles to name a few – Maisie reflects on how those inspirations, along with a passion for literature of yore, have culminated into the synth-bedroom, pop-punk we know Maisie for today. Known for her clever lyrics, buoyant vocals, and heart-thumping hooks, Maisie is relishing the opportunity to share her new music with the world as she continues to play shows on her worldwide tour.