Gary Clark Junior is modeled during a photo session in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (Photo: Andres Kudacki)
How I Wrote This: Gary Clark Jr. ‘This Land’

The guitarist details his experiences growing up black in the South — and plays his fiery new song in the room where he recorded it

