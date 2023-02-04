Get Ready With Me: Sebastián Yatra

Rolling Stone sat down with Sebastián Yatra ahead of the MusiCares Person of the Year event where he performed alongside Rita Wilson. Donning a custom Dolce & Gabbana Motown-inspired suit, Yatra talked pre-show rituals, living in the moment and what it means to represent Colombia on the global stage. Nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at this year’s GRAMMY awards, Sebastián excitedly looks towards the future, celebrating Dharma one last time before he embarks on a new musical journey. His next single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar” drops February 16th.