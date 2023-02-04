fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Get Ready With Me: Sebastián Yatra

Get Ready With Me: Sebastián Yatra

Rolling Stone sat down with Sebastián Yatra ahead of the MusiCares Person of the Year event where he performed alongside Rita Wilson. Donning a custom Dolce & Gabbana Motown-inspired suit, Yatra talked pre-show rituals, living in the moment and what it means to represent Colombia on the global stage. Nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at this year’s GRAMMY awards, Sebastián excitedly looks towards the future, celebrating Dharma one last time before he embarks on a new musical journey. His next single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar” drops February 16th.

Latest

Most Popular

Eva Green ‘Humiliated’ After Private WhatsApp Messages ‘Exposed’ in Court

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Buys Mansion Around the Corner From Khloe Kardashian

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad