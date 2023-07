Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian present four tracks off of their debut album Angels & Queens. They are joined by Dominic Canning on keyboard and Ben Marc on bass. Filmed at Bike Shed Moto Co in Los Angeles, the group performs ‘Angels & Queens,’ ‘Glory,’ ‘Great Wind’ and ‘Offering.’ Part two of their debut album was released on July 7th.