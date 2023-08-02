×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Chappell Roan at Rolling Stone studios in New York
On Your Radar

Chappell Roan Wants You to Know that Her Latest Musical Brainchild is (Almost) Here and it’s Queer

Burgeoning bedroom-pop sensation Chappell Roan stopped by the RS studio for an intimate conversation with Rolling Stone’s Ilana Woldenberg. If you take one thing from this interview, it’s that Chappell pulls no punches when it comes to committing herself mind, body and soul to her fans. Roan discussed the physical challenges of touring, the wonder of her first ever professional voice lesson, and the joy she takes in building her wild and wonderful world of thrift, glitter, and camp.

Roan’s long-awaited debut album, “THE RISE AND FALL OF A MIDWEST PRINCESS” will be out on September 22, 2023 via Amusement/ Island Records.

Latest

Most Popular

Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dies at 25

John F. Kennedy Allegedly Had an Affair With This Hollywood Legend Within an Hour of Meeting Them

Box Office: 'Haunted Mansion' Spooked, 'Barbie' Scores Record $93M Second Weekend in U.S.

Soulja Boy's Net Worth Is Negative, Judge Says

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad