Chappell Roan Wants You to Know that Her Latest Musical Brainchild is (Almost) Here and it’s Queer

Burgeoning bedroom-pop sensation Chappell Roan stopped by the RS studio for an intimate conversation with Rolling Stone’s Ilana Woldenberg. If you take one thing from this interview, it’s that Chappell pulls no punches when it comes to committing herself mind, body and soul to her fans. Roan discussed the physical challenges of touring, the wonder of her first ever professional voice lesson, and the joy she takes in building her wild and wonderful world of thrift, glitter, and camp.

Roan’s long-awaited debut album, “THE RISE AND FALL OF A MIDWEST PRINCESS” will be out on September 22, 2023 via Amusement/ Island Records.