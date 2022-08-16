The Lost History of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – From ‘UHF’ to ‘Amish Paradise’ and Beyond

There has never been a better time to be a hardcore fan of “Weird Al” Yankovic than right now. Not only is Al in the middle of his Ridiculously Self-Indulged Ill-Advised Vanity Tour where he’s playing nothing but obscure deep cuts, but his long-awaited biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming to Roku on November 4. If that wasn’t enough, Yankovic’s drummer Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz has dug back into his archive of photos for the new book Lights, Camera, Accordion!: Eye-Popping Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, 1981–2006, which arrives November 15. Much like his 2020 book Black & White & Weird All Over, it’s packed with previously unseen images. But that one was limited to the mid-Eighties, and this new one stretches back even further and wraps up in 2006. Here are 17 photos from the book along with commentary by Schwartz himself.