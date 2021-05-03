Behind the Scenes of Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

Global Citizen announced Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a virtual concert and broadcast to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations around the world. During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million international healthcare workers.

Selena Gomez will host the event, which was pre-taped this past Sunday, May 2nd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The special will air on Saturday, May 8th at 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations, and the iHeartRadio App.

Billed as the first large-scale music event for a Covid-compliant audience, Vax Live will include musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R., plus the lineup also includes David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, with appearances from Ben Affleck, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn. Also set to join the show are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, along with President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as other world leaders like President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia.

YouTube will also be streaming an extended version of the event with an additional performance by NCT 127 and appearances from YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and the Try Guys.