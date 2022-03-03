Photos: Behind the Scenes With K-Pop Girl Group TWICE in New York

Nine-piece girl group TWICE concluded their sold out North American tour last weekend with a crowd-pleasing show in New York. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu performed a packed set-list that consisted of highlights from their latest album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, along with fan favorite hits like “What Is Love?” and “TT.”

This tour was particularly special for the group as it kicked off Jeongyeon’s return from a brief hiatus to focus on her mental health. Seeing their recent tracks performed as nine was a treat for fans, who turned out in droves to see their favorite group hit the stage.

The five-city, seven-show United States tour, dubbed the “4TH WORLD TOUR III,” took the group to Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth and Atlanta, in addition to New York. With this tour, TWICE became the first female K-pop group to sell out two North American arena tours. The group will next take their tour to Japan’s Tokyo Dome next month.

Rolling Stone has exclusive photos from the soundcheck and performance of TWICE’s closing show at the UBS Arena in New York.