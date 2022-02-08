 Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I'm Free: Unseen Photos, Lyrics, Art - Rolling Stone
Secrets of Tupac Shakur’s Unseen Archives

A new exhibit offers a stunning, immersive display of handwritten poems, song lyrics, rare photographs, and more from the late rap icon

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

Tupac Shakur

Jeffery Newbury/© Amaru Entertainment Inc.

Tupac Shakur was more than just one of the most influential rappers of the Nineties. He was also a poet and activist who became one of his era’s most revolutionary voices. The new exhibit Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free showcases those aspects of his life in a stunning, immersive display of handwritten poems, song lyrics, previously unseen photographs, video, and more. It’s open now at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, and will travel to Brooklyn later in the year.

“Hopefully, people are feeling that they have a one-on-one experience with Tupac as they go through this, and they walk away feeling a lot more inspired, and excited,” says Jeremy Hodges, the exhibit’s creative director. “But more importantly, I want them to love this man for who he was and what he was fighting for.”

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Tupac Shakur

