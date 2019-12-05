 The Best Gifts For Musicians - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next 'Let It Bleed': Why the Stones’ Nastiest Masterpiece Feels Right on Time Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Pictures

The Best Gifts For Musicians

Composers and musicians have famously declared that “music can change the world,” but the gift of music can also change your holiday outlook. This season, ditch the generic gifts for something a little more in tune with what they really want.

By

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Courtesy of Guitar Center

While T-shirts and toys are fine, nothing shows the musicians in your life that you really know and appreciate them quite like a gift from Guitar Center.

The company has been a holiday gifting destination for more than 50 years, thanks to their well-curated selection of products (many of them exclusives you won’t find anywhere else!), and their top notch customer service.They offer a lot more than just guitars too. Guitar Center has become a one-stop-shop for instruments, accessories and one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to impress even the pickiest recipients. 

From world famous guitars to cool-looking drum kits and even a podcasting set, we’ve rounded up ten gifts that are sure to be a harmonious hit this year.

Visit one of Guitar Center’s nearly 300 locations across the country, or order the gifts online to have them shipped conveniently and directly to the person on your list. Whether they’re a professional performer, music collector, just starting out with an instrument or a casual fan, they’ll love the thoughtfulness and creativity of these top picks.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.