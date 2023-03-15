J.I.D
Atlanta rapper J.I.D headlined the first night of Rolling Stone’s star-packed Future of Music showcase. Here he is backstage before his set lyrically burned the place down.
Sibling band Bailen harmonized their way through a soulful set at High Road Touring’s annual Tuesday night showcase.
Brian and Michael D’Addario know how to put on a good, old-fashioned rock & roll show.
Austin psych-rock band the Black Angels are one of SXSW’s longest-running acts. They tore it up at at Mohawk for Marshall’s Hair of the Dog showcase.
Jaguar Jonze at Cheer Up Charlie’s.
Puerto Rican musician (and doctor) PJ Sin Suela performed at Parish. “Very energetic. The whole crowd was singing along. Everyone was jumping and dancing with him. Lots of fun to see Puerto Ricans representing their country in this small venue in Austin,” says photographer Samantha Tellez. “I loved being a fly on the wall for it.”
Brooklyn band Model/Actriz are one of this year’s buzziest acts. Here they are in a quiet moment before getting totally weird during their set.
West side Chicago’s own Saba put on a performnce to remember on the first night of Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase.
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (or Pigsx7, for short) brought their heavy and loud sound to SXSW, along with their unescapable English wit, jokingly calling themselves “Britain’s worst Queen cover band.”
Chicago singer-rapper Ric Wilson showed off his natural flow and his dance moves at Empire Garage. He even got the crowd to break it down with him.
Fresh off a big tour, the Black Angels lined up a few hometown shows during SXSW, including this one on Tuesday at Mohawk.
“Unexpected and very cool,” says photographer Samantha Tellez. “Great energy from the artist. If I had to describe this one in color/energy, it was warm and beautiful but also biting with the basslines and guitar riffs.”
Colombian-American psychedelic band Divino Nino performed outdoors to a crowd that was feeling it. “There is a lot of pain in the world, but not in that backyard,” says photographer Samantha Tellez.
The U.K. post-punk legends are one of the biggest veteran names at SXSW this year.
Oklahoma-raised Bartees Strange finally made his SXSW debut at the Working Families Party Politics Stage at the Austin Motel, where Texas Representative Greg Casar also spoke.
Pacific Northwest indie-rock band Enumclaw got a lot of buzz this year, and their set at a local house was full of witty one-liners and energetic music.
Brooklyn’s Model/Actriz used every inch of their stage — and the venue — during their raucous set.
The young Brits in Bilk combined catchy songwriting and scrappy playing for a delightful fun time at Chess Club.