“You Got Your Hands Up…”
Luke Bryan opened his Stagecoach headlining set with “I Don’t Want This Night to End” and teased a nugget of news to his fans: His new single “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” drops May 5.
Everything must look golden to Lainey Wilson right now: The “Heart Like a Truck” singer is having one of the most spectacular years in country music.
Breland let our cameras in on one of the most sacred moments before a country star takes the stage: the preshow prayer and gratitude circle.
Turnpike Troubadours continued their highly anticipated reunion tour with a passionate set at Stagecoach that included the live debut of their new song “Mean Old Sun.”
Halfway through Kane Brown’s set, the “Thank God” singer addressed his audience. “How many of you go through depression?” he asked. “Don’t be scared. How many of you? I go through it.”
ZZ Top played one of their iconic hits with bassist Elwood Francis (who took over for the late Dusty Hill in 2021) wrestling an 18-string bass.
Riley Green — whose Instagram handle is @rileyduckman — looks like he’s back in the duck blind in this nature portrait backstage at Stagecoach.
Priscilla Block parlayed a viral TikTok video of her singing a song she wrote into a debut album, ‘Welcome to the Block Party,’ for Mercury Records Nashville.
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons (a.k.a the Reverend BFG), Elwood Francis and drummer Frank Beard backstage at Stagecoach.
A superfan proudly shows off her fondness for Luke Bryan.
“The Good Ones” singer traded glam for desert rustic at Stagecoach.
Keb’ Mo’ brought a taste of the Delta blues to Stagecoach during his Saturday set.
“Good Time” singer Niko Moon brought the tropic vibes to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Field.
Nikki Lane delivered a rip-roaring Stagecoach set highlighted by “Highway Queen” and a closing “Jackpot” — and also showed off her new look.
Restless Road, the Nashville trio of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols, relased their new single “I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy” earlier this spring.
Diplo just dropped the new album under his Thomas Wesley moniker: ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant,’ an LP featuring guests like Paul Cauthen and Lily Rose.
Parker McCollum previewed songs from his upcoming album ‘Never Enough,’ including the song “Hurricane” and the already-a-hit “Handle on You.”
Morgan Wade, whose “Never Die” is a higlight of the new Diplo album, shows off her exquisite ink backstage at Stagecoach.
Madeline Edwards’ new album ‘Crashlanded’ is a must-listen; she slayed songs off the album during her Stagecoach set.
Luke Grimes was a hot ticket at Stagecoach, representing both the wildly popular ‘Yellowstone’ (he plays Kayce Dutton) and playing songs like “No Horse to Ride.”
“Rock and a Hard Place” singer Bailey Zimmerman gave off superstar energy during his Stagecoach set.
Tennessee songwriter Valerie June looks straight out of the future in a backstage portrait.
Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Warren Zeiders is on a fast-track to the top: He’s already slated to headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this fall.
Despite recently suffering a leg injury in an ATV accident, singer Matthew Ramsey led Old Dominion through the Stagecoach gauntlet: media interviews, photo shoots, and their own live performance.