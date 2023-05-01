Kid Cudi
After storms delayed the start of the day on Friday, Kid Cudi performed a huge headline set at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Jazmine Sullivan kicked off the festival when it finally got started on Friday at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Kamasi Washington and Ami Taf Ra on the beach at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Pharrell performs with the help of a few friends at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
SWV backstage at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Doechii performs at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Lil Wayne performs at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Coi Leray backstage before her set at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Kaytranada performed at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
ASAP Rocky with a stuffed Uzi at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Black Sherif backstage at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Latto performs at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
MIA joined Pharrell during his massive “and Friends” set at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Coi Leray perform at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Skrillex has been on a tear lately, but made time for a set at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Kahlani at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Kenny Beats performs at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Diddy and Busta Rhymes were a few of Pharrell’s friends at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Riovaz backstage at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Lola Brooke and Pharrell at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Third Eye Blind performed at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Wale performs at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Umi backstage at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.