Down to Earth
Belisle captured the moment when footage from O’Connor’s classic “Nothing Compares 2 U” video was incorporated into the “Take Me to Church” clip. “They’re projecting it onto her face at that precise moment,” he says. “And it just looks creepy and weird.”
Before the shoot began, Belisle saw O’Connor interact with the people doing her makeup, who weren’t aware they were working on an O’Connor video until they arrived. “When I came into the dressing room at the very beginning and saw the person who was doing her nails, her hands were shaking,” he says. “And Sinéad said
to her, ‘Are you hungry? Do you want to eat something?’ I felt like Sinéad O’Connor was not impressed with Sinéad O’Connor. She would be in catering with everyone. She just hung out with everyone. She did not want any special treatment at all.”