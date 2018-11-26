Shawn Mendes: Photos

Rolling Stone

Shawn Mendes has landed three Number One albums and has 95 arenas booked next year, with stadiums up next on the horizon. His calling cards are catchy, well-crafted pop-rock hits like 2015’s “Stitches” and 2016’s “Treat You Better,” where he comes across as an earnest guy who wants more than a fling, the type who’ll fly to Japan to convince you he deserves a shot.
Still, keeping his cool as he tries to build the long-term career of a Ed Sheeran or a Taylor Swift is a lot of pressure for someone barely out of his teens. He takes comfort in the strict set of rules he’s developed to keep himself on track. Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie. This means that every hotel he stays at becomes a de facto meet-and-greet, with anywhere from a few fans to several thousand lining up outside.
Mendes’ manager suggests that the Mendes family’s good looks actually work against them when it comes to dating. “There’s less we have to do because of the good hair,” Shawn agrees. “We’re already 10 steps ahead. But being good-looking doesn’t make you have game.”
“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” Mendes says. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”
“I love weed,” Mendes tells Rolling Stone, with a grin. “I wouldn’t tweet that — not yet, at least — but it’s really good for me. When I’m home, I’ll smoke and then play guitar for seven hours.” (He also saw shrooms for sale in Amsterdam, but opted not to try them. “I want to so badly,” he says. “I think it would help me a lot.”)
As a kid in a Canadian suburb, Shawn Mendes became famous not long after he picked up a guitar for the first time, drawing half a billion views on the defunct social media app Vine with six-second covers of songs by Bieber and Ed Sheeran. Today, he’s Hollywood-handsome, with six-pack abs and a signature fragrance ($8.98 at Walmart). It’s easy to be skeptical of his success — just ask Mendes himself, a self-described “extremely neurotic” 20-year-old who spends much of his time second-guessing his career choices. “It’s literally my biggest fear, to wake up tomorrow and nobody cares,” he says.
Rules to Live By

In the Game

Where There's Smoke…

Confessions of a Neurotic Pop Idol

