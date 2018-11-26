Shawn Mendes: Photos

As a kid in a Canadian suburb, Shawn Mendes became famous not long after he picked up a guitar for the first time, drawing half a billion views on the defunct social media app Vine with six-second covers of songs by Bieber and Ed Sheeran. Today, he’s Hollywood-handsome, with six-pack abs and a signature fragrance ($8.98 at Walmart). It’s easy to be skeptical of his success — just ask Mendes himself, a self-described “extremely neurotic” 20-year-old who spends much of his time second-guessing his career choices. “It’s literally my biggest fear, to wake up tomorrow and nobody cares,” he says.