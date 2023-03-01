fbpixel
Music

On Set With SG5: Behind the Scenes of the Sailor Moon Girl Group’s ‘Firetruck’ Video Shoot

After being unveiled last summer, SG5 officially arrive with their first-ever music video, and the girls were joined on set by a surprising famous face
sg5 j-pop japanese pop sailor moon girl group
Skyler Barberio for Rolling Stone

The next generation of girl groups has arrived with SG5, the so-called “intergalactic supergroup” based on the popular Sailor Moon franchise. After being unveiled last summer, SG5 launched their global takeover this week with the debut of their first single, “Firetruck.”

Produced by BloodPop, who’s worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Madonna, “Firetruck” is an absolute banger of a track that heralds the arrival of a fearless, futuristic-inspired sound. The music video, meantime, is equally as fiery, showcasing the five members posing and dancing against a set of flashing lights, flames and yes, firetrucks too.

Rolling Stone went behind the scenes of the SG5 video shoot to meet the group and to get a first glimpse into their debut project. See our exclusive photos and then watch the music video here.

