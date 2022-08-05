Rolling Stone Live: Chicago ’22

On June 30th Rolling Stone brought the tenth iteration of Rolling Stone Live: Chicago back to the Windy City for Lollapalooza weekend. Hosted at the House of Vans, the party offered everything from merch and prize giveaways to show-stopping performances.

Twin DJ duo Coco and Breezy kept the crowd in constant motion before Zoe Wees took the stage and stole the crowd’s gaze with a ballad-forward set of tracks from her 2021 EP Golden Wings. The afternoon was capped off by an electric performance from King Princess, our June cover star who dropped off her sophomore album Hold On Baby the day before. Check out some of our favorite photos from one of Chicago’s must-see parties during Lolla weekend!