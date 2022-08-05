 Rolling Stone Live Chicago: Our Favorite Photos From an Epic Afternoon - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Her Team Helped Beat Back Kansas' Abortion Ban. Here's What She Wants Other States to Know
Home Music Music Pictures
Branded Content

Rolling Stone Live: Chicago ’22

By

Kwasi Boadi's Most Recent Stories

View All
King Princess Headlined RS Live Chicago 22King Princess Headlined RS Live Chicago 22

matt lief anderson

On June 30th Rolling Stone brought the tenth iteration of Rolling Stone Live: Chicago back to the Windy City for Lollapalooza weekend. Hosted at the House of Vans, the party offered everything from merch and prize giveaways to show-stopping performances.

Twin DJ duo Coco and Breezy kept the crowd in constant motion before Zoe Wees took the stage and stole the crowd’s gaze with a ballad-forward set of tracks from her 2021 EP Golden Wings. The afternoon was capped off by an electric performance from King Princess, our June cover star who dropped off her sophomore album Hold On Baby the day before. Check out some of our favorite photos from one of Chicago’s must-see parties during Lolla weekend!

In This Article: direct, lollarecap

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.