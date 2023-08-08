×
Hip-Hop and Rolling Stone: 50 Iconic Covers

From Run-D.M.C. in '86 to Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug, Cardi B, and today's other biggest stars
Photo illustration by Matthew Cooley. Cover photographs by Theo Wenner; Dana Scruggs; Justice Apple; Albert Watson; Mark Seliger

HIP-HOP WAS BORN IN THE Bronx in the summer of 1973. To celebrate the music’s 50th anniversary, “Rolling Stone” will be publishing a series of features, historical pieces, op-eds, and lists throughout this year.

Rolling Stone has covered the biggest and best artists in hip-hop for decades, tracing the evolution of a vital art form from Run-D.M.C. in the Eighties all the way up to Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug, Cardi B, and today’s other top stars. Here are 50 Rolling Stone covers that show how far hip-hop has come.

