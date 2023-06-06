The Enduring Cool of Richard Avedon

The word “iconic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but if there’s anyone whose work it applies to without question, it’s Richard Avedon. His photographic portraits of some of the greatest luminaries in twentieth-century pop culture — the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Marilyn Monroe, and many more — made him a widely celebrated artist in his own right. Avedon, who died in 2004, landed his photos in the pages of magazines like Rolling Stone, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar and in the collections of modern-art museums alike. All of which presents a challenge for anyone mounting a retrospective of his work: Is there a way for us to see such very famous images of extremely famous people with fresh eyes?

For “Avedon 100,” which opened last month at Gagosian gallery in New York to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the photographer’s birth, the curators answered that question by crowd-sourcing. They asked a wide group of friends, family, and A-list figures from the worlds of fashion, music, art, and culture to select images from Avedon’s catalogue: People like Chloe Sevigny, Elton John, Naomi Campbell, Donatella Versace, Hillary Clinton, Spike Lee, and Kim Kardashian all took part in the project.

“At first we thought, 100th birthday, 100 individuals, and then there was such robust response that we ended up with 158 people and 147 artworks,” says Gagosian senior director Kara Vander Weg. “Then we had to cut it off, because we didn’t have any more space left in the gallery.”

The exhibition has been a huge hit, and its run was recently extended to July 7; it will also form the basis for a book being published this fall through Rizzoli. And it shows that Avedon’s work still has the ability to stop us in our tracks. Seeing the images all together, reflected through a lens of celebrity that he helped create all those decades ago, means more than seeing any one of them reproduced on a screen.

“People have asked us, ‘How did he get these people to sit for him?’” says Vander Weg. “And it was because it was an honor to be photographed by Richard Avedon. It was a mark of accomplishment. And also, they hoped that they were going to look their best.”