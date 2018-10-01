Rennsport Reunion: Dhani Harrison, Bob Weir, Perry Farrell and More

Thumbnails
Noah Harmon, Benmont Tench, Dhani Harrison and Nikolai Fraiture backstage during soundcheck for the Rennsport Reunion.
Perry Farrell warms up with a warm beverage during soundcheck.
Allison Mosshart checks out the racetrack
Perry Farrell and Bob Weir pose for the camera.
Bob Weir, Benmont Tench and Noah Harmon during soundcheck.
Allison Mosshart during soundcheck.
Dhani Harrison, Steve Ferrone, Seal and Nikolai Fraiture perform at the Rennsport Reunion.
Ian Astbury and Noah Harmon
Dhani Harrison, Brian Bell and Bob Weir getting in the groove.
Allison Mosshart rocks out.
Dhani Harrison, Nikolai Fraiture, Perry Farrell and Noah Harmon
Darian Zahedi