See Rare Bob Dylan Images by ‘Blonde on Blonde’ Photographer Jerry Schatzberg

On a freezing cold day in the winter of 1966, photographer Jerry Schatzberg and Bob Dylan drove over to the far West Side of Manhattan to shoot some photos for the cover of his new album Blonde on Blonde. They wound up near a brick building right off the West Side Highway and shot for about 30 minutes until Schatzberg’s hand’s were shivering and creating blurry images. “We shot a lot of sharp ones that day,” says Schatzberg. “I was delighted he picked a blurry one for the cover. If I had made the final choice I don’t think I would have sent it because I didn’t think the record company was that clever.” The Blonde on Blonde cover is the most famous Dylan photo that Schatzberg shot, but he it was just one of many brilliant images he created throughout the course of their friendship. Daniel Kramer, Don Hunstein and Elliott Landy have received significantly more recognition than Schatzberg for their images of Dylan in the Sixties, but that’s finally starting to change with the release of Schatzberg’s new photo book Dylan by Schatzberg. It reveals that his work with Dylan goes way beyond the Blonde on Blonde cover, covering everything from the Highway 61 Revisited recording sessions to his earliest electric concerts with future members of the Band. We spoke with Schatzberg (who remains incredibly sharp and lucid at age 91) about 14 incredible photos from the book.
Schatzberg (seen here wearing the mask and checkered pants) first heard about Dylan when many of his good friends, including Nico, couldn’t stop raving about his work. “I told my friends Al Aronowitz and Scott Ross, the disc jockey, that I wanted to photograph him,” he says. “The next day I got a call from his wife Sara. She said, ‘Bobby hears you want to photograph him.'”
Schatzberg was with Dylan during a key moment when he transitioned from folk icon into rock star, even though it infuriated much of his audience at the time.
Schatzberg still remembers the chorus of boos that met Dylan when he played his electric set. “He was like, ‘I don’t care,'” he says. “‘This is what I’m going to do.'”
Schatzberg was co-owner of a popular New York nightstop called Ondine’s, which hosted legendary gigs by Buffalo Springfield, the Doors and Jimi Hendrix before they became famous. Dylan is seen here hanging out with friends. “He loved going there to hear music,” says Schatzberg. “We were quite the thing for a dime.”
The first time Schatzberg met Dylan, he was in the studio recording Highway 61 Revisited. Dylan’s future wife Sara told him to just show up and start snapping away. “He greeted me like an old friend and immediately wanted me to listen to what they just recorded, he says. “I did and was a little inhibited, but he was very friendly from the very beginning. I wish I could rememberer what song they were working on that day. I think it was a song about a guy, definitely an ‘up’ tune.”
After shooting the Highway 61 Revisited sessions, Schatzberg invited Dylan to his studio for a formal shoot. “He had control in his studio,” he says. “I wanted control in my studio.”
This contact sheet captures Dylan smoking a cigarette. “He looks really soulful in these shots,” says Schatzberg. “Every picture on that roll is great.” 
When Dylan arrived at his New York studio, Schatzberg handed him props and encouraged him to pose however he felt comfortable. “These were just things I had around the studio,” he says. “I would just take something and see what he would do with it.” [Note: In this photo he’s wearing the same coat that appears on the cover of Blonde on Blonde and John Wesley Harding.]
This image was commissioned by The Saturday Evening Post for a piece they ran on Dylan. “I took him near the Brooklyn Bridge for it,” says Schatzberg. “I liked shooting in downtown Manhattan. This became the cover of the new book.”
Bob Dylan grew so comfortable with Schatzberg that he allowed him to capture intimate moments like this. “For a long time I used to think I was the best known unknown photographer,” he says. “Everyone knows my pictures, but even my best friend didn’t know that I did the Blonde on Blonde cover.”
At stop after stop, Dylan played to hostile audiences enraged he had moved away from topical material and hired a backing band. “After a show at Forest Hills Stadium we went to Albert Grossman’s house at Gramercy Park,” says Schatzberg. “Bob was upset about the booing, but he was determined. And he was right.”
Schatzberg’s studio was full of random objects that Dylan selected. “There was no rhyme or reason for a setup like this other than we were two minds working and seeing what we could come up with,” he says. “But he always came up with something.”
Schatzberg is thrilled that people are finally recognizing his accomplishments. “I come into a room now and when I’m introduced. people say,  ‘Oh, I love your work,'” he says. “I always cynically say, “Try to buy a Van Gogh today. When he died, he couldn’t sell a picture. If the time was meant to be, it’ll happen.'”
