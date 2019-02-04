Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta Big Game Weekend Party

Rolling Stone
Young Thug takes the stage
The Goat Farm Art Center, brought to life by Skylight, was the unique and stunning venue for Rolling Stone Live Atlanta
Kingston Green, CeeLo Green and fiancée Shani James hang out at LDV Hospitality’s Seville VIP area
SNL cast member Taran Killam arrives to Rolling Stone Live Atlanta
YSL artist, Lil Keed, takes the stage
Recording artist Rubi Rose arrives on the red carpet
DJ Questlove kept fans moving until the wee hours of the morning
DJ Infamous, Ludacris and Fate hang out backstage  
The crowd is ready for Ludacris
Moët kept fans’ glasses full throughout the party
Ludacris played a medley of hits including What’s Your Fantasy, Roll Out and of course, Welcome to Atlanta
LDV Hospitality’s John Meadow hangs out with Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Nene Leakes
Fans entered the event to see the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63  
Thanks to Crown Royal, fans were able to fill up care packages for the troops and drop them off for delivery
Megan Thee Stallion opened up the event with a high-energy performance
Gunna performs his set two days after the release of his new single, One Call  
The crowd is covered with a confetti explosion
