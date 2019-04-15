Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone Live and Lucky Brand’s Palm Springs Weekend Party Recap

X Ambassadors Take the Stage

Sam Harris of X Ambassadors rocks out during Rolling Stone and Lucky Brand’s Live: Palm Springs Party during Coachella Weekend 1.

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

In Full Swing

The party kicks off at the @Arrive Hotel Palm Springs

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Quick Pic

Bobby Alt arrives for a photo moment

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Ready to Party

Guests line up at the Arrive Hotel for Rolling Stone’s inaugural Live: Palm Springs event

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Getting the Party Started

American DJ, Caroline D’Amore entertains the guests

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Tom Tom in Palm Palm

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval poses for the cameras

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Palm Springsteen Takes Palm Springs

LA-based band Palm Springsteen hits the stage

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Serving Looks

LP Giobbi stops by to have some fun

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Keeping Up With the Jones’

Singer Jordyn Jones stops by the party

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Stayin’ Afloat

Sunnylife filled the pool with colorful floats for guests to enjoy while sipping on Core water

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Swag Station

Geojam invited guests to discover music in a whole new way, and look good while doing it

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Arriving in Style

Jeep gave VIPs rides to and from the event

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Swag

Lucky Brand designs custom merch for guests

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Dress for the Fest

Guests stop for quick pic on the way into the party

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Next-level Braids

Big Sexy Hair gives guests the ultimate look with festival braids

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Smelling Fresh

Guests check out the Wild Spirit Fragrance counter to stay fresh in the desert heat

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Drax Project Stands Out

New Zealand band Drax Project comes out on stage for an unforgettable performance

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Ciroc Crew

Ciroc pours its refreshing Summer Watermelon vodka for guests to enjoy throughout the day

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Sun Bathing

A guest sunbathes on a Sunnylife float in the Harvest House pool

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Vibes

DJ Lindsay Luv hits the stage for a high energy set

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Lounging by the Pool

Taking a quick dip while sippin’ on Summer Water wine

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Sun-soaked

Palm Springsteen catching some rays on stage

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Lucky Ladies

Perfume, J-Pop band and Coachella performers, stop for a quick photo

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Getting Some Shade

Guests enjoy refreshing cocktails and popsicles

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Jammin’

English DJ Jax Jones gets the party hyped

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Rock Out

American rockers X Ambassadors take the stage for an epic performance

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Coolin’ Off

Sitting VIP with Vivid Seats while staying cool with Summer Water and Brew Dr. Kombucha

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone

Glow Up

Olivia Culpo lathers up with Coppertone Glow to protect from the scorching sun

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone

Desert Fashion

Guests come dressed in style while wearing Foster Grant eyewear and staying hydrated with Core water

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone

How to be Chill

A guest sips on Heineken while enjoying the day’s performances

Captured on Google Pixel 3

Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone

