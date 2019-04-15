Rolling Stone Live and Lucky Brand’s Palm Springs Weekend Party Recap

X Ambassadors Take the Stage
Sam Harris of X Ambassadors rocks out during Rolling Stone and Lucky Brand’s Live: Palm Springs Party during Coachella Weekend 1.
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Quick Pic
Bobby Alt arrives for a photo moment
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Ready to Party
Guests line up at the Arrive Hotel for Rolling Stone’s inaugural Live: Palm Springs event
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Getting the Party Started
American DJ, Caroline D’Amore entertains the guests
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Tom Tom in Palm Palm
Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval poses for the cameras
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Palm Springsteen Takes Palm Springs
LA-based band Palm Springsteen hits the stage
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Serving Looks
LP Giobbi stops by to have some fun
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Keeping Up With the Jones’
Singer Jordyn Jones stops by the party
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Stayin’ Afloat
Sunnylife filled the pool with colorful floats for guests to enjoy while sipping on Core water
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Swag Station
Geojam invited guests to discover music in a whole new way, and look good while doing it
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Arriving in Style
Jeep gave VIPs rides to and from the event
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Swag
Lucky Brand designs custom merch for guests
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Dress for the Fest
Guests stop for quick pic on the way into the party
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Next-level Braids
Big Sexy Hair gives guests the ultimate look with festival braids
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Smelling Fresh
Guests check out the Wild Spirit Fragrance counter to stay fresh in the desert heat
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Drax Project Stands Out
New Zealand band Drax Project comes out on stage for an unforgettable performance
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Ciroc Crew
Ciroc pours its refreshing Summer Watermelon vodka for guests to enjoy throughout the day
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Sun Bathing
A guest sunbathes on a Sunnylife float in the Harvest House pool
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Vibes
DJ Lindsay Luv hits the stage for a high energy set
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Lounging by the Pool
Taking a quick dip while sippin’ on Summer Water wine
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Sun-soaked
Palm Springsteen catching some rays on stage
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Lucky Ladies
Perfume, J-Pop band and Coachella performers, stop for a quick photo
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Getting Some Shade
Guests enjoy refreshing cocktails and popsicles
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Jammin’
English DJ Jax Jones gets the party hyped
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Rock Out
American rockers X Ambassadors take the stage for an epic performance
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Coolin’ Off
Sitting VIP with Vivid Seats while staying cool with Summer Water and Brew Dr. Kombucha
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone
Glow Up
Olivia Culpo lathers up with Coppertone Glow to protect from the scorching sun
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone
Desert Fashion
Guests come dressed in style while wearing Foster Grant eyewear and staying hydrated with Core water
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone
How to be Chill
A guest sips on Heineken while enjoying the day’s performances
Captured on Google Pixel 3
Katie Passantino for Rolling Stone