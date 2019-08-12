Rolling Stone

Outside Lands Music Festival 2019: Photos

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges backstage on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Paul Simon

Paul Simon performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festivall in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry backstage on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Lumineers

Lumineers perform on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals preparing to take the stage on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Cherry Glazerr

Cherry Glazerr backstage on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves preparing to take the stage on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Boyfriend

Boyfriend backstage on Day 1 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Aurora

Aurora performs on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Grateful Shred

Grateful Shred performs on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Blink 182

Blink 182 performs on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Aurora

Aurora backstage on Day 1 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Better Oblivion Community Center

Better Oblivion Community Center backstage on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Sheck Wes

Sheck Wes performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

CupcakKe

CupcakKe backstage on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Ella Mai

Ella Mai performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Hozier

Hozier backstage on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Miya Folick

Miya Folick backstage on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Puddles Pity Party

Puddles Pity Party backstage on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Flume

Flume performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Lumineers

The Lumineers backstage on day 1 the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Weed Lands

Grass Lands is the first festival to allow both onsite consumption and retail of cannabis products in California. It took place during the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Paul F. Thompkins

Paul F. Thompkins backstage on Day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

