Old Dominion’s Ryman Blowout With Kenny Chesney, Sam Hunt: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini was one of the night’s guests, performing her “I Hate Love Songs” with help from Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen, who co-wrote the hit.
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey led the ACM Award-winning band through an energetic set on Nashville’s most famous stage.
Old Dominion’s Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi guided the band through hits like “Break Up With Him” and “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart.”
Kenny Chesney brought a roar from the sold-out crowd, when he appeared to perform “Save It for a Rainy Day.”
Sam Hunt performed two songs he co-wrote with O.D.’s Matthew Ramsey, “Ex to See” and “Make You Miss Me.”
Kelsea Ballerini performed Old Dominion’s “Written in the Sand” with the band.
Kenny Chesney’s surprise appearance was even a surprise to Old Dominion, who had to re-start “Save It for a Rainy Day” after launching into it in the wrong key.
Michael Ray’s “The One That Got Away” was written by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen.
Old Dominion’s guest-heavy gig attracted fans from far and wide, selling out Nashville’s history Ryman Auditorium.
Sam Hunt was the evening’s final special guest.
The members of Old Dominion stripped down a portion of their set, taking to stools for a mainly acoustic performance of “Stars in the City” and “Still Writing Songs About You.”
Billed as “Old Dominion & Friends,” the concert benefitted the Opry Trust Fund and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.