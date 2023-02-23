NYFW 2023’s Biggest Music and Culture Moments

Ice Spice and Orville Peck were everywhere, drinks were abundant, and music was at the center of it all. These are the best NYFW 2023 moments

It’s undeniable that fashion is taking its current lead from music, and NYFW 2023 found itself at the center of this catalytic phenomenon. Apart from the celebrity level talent that’s been in attendance for over a decade now, Ice Spice, Lil Nas X, and Orville Peck were among some of the front row inhabitants this season, and the obscured style codes and experiences that have defined certain bands for years are now in full view.

Take Dion Lee’s 2023 collection, where the designer uses the vivid intimacy found in rave subculture to create a line that feels almost rhapsodic. The crowd was tightly packed, with music booming from the ether, accompanied by a light show that overwhelmed the senses leaving nothing but a mixed perception of shapes. Is this a fashion show or are we at a party? Or ADEAM hosting a guitar solo by MIYAVI that shook paint off the wall mid-show, followed by a collection that amplified everything we love about Billie Joe Armstrong. In either example, it’s an emotional response unlike any other.

In this recap you will not find cheap thrills. This is a first-hand recount about music and culture — just with a little style mixed in.