My Chemical Romance Return in Los Angeles: Meet the Fans

A fan waits for My Chemical Romance's first show since 2013.

A fan waits for My Chemical Romance's first show since 2013 outside Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall.

Jessica Lehrman for Rolling Stone

From their 2001 inception, New Jersey punks My Chemical Romance have championed the macabre with Old Hollywood panache. After a six-year hiatus, the dark lords of emo touched down in Los Angeles Friday night to make their comeback. Some of the MCRmy members duly assembled outside L.A.’s Shrine Expo Hall had traveled from places as far as the U.K. and Brazil to witness the band’s return, and the most hardcore fans camped outside the gates for more than 24 hours. Unsurprisingly, they all made sure to arrive in their funeral best. Here, Rolling Stone shares some of the best (and most grimly fiendish) looks from a momentous night in rock.

Photos and reporting by Jessica Lehrman.

